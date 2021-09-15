Chinese mainland reports 50 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases

Beijing :

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, including 13 in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two in Shanghai, and one each in Tianjin, Zhejiang, Fujian and Henan.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported on Tuesday in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to Covid-19 were reported, the commission said.

A total of 8,701 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 8,105 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 596 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,413 by Tuesday, including 837 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.





A total of 89,940 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected Covid-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 16 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 15 of whom arrived from outside the mainland and one was a local case. There were a total of 386 asymptomatic cases, of whom 360 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,148 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,098 cases, including 839 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,854 Covid-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.



