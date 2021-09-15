7 die in plane crash in of Brazil

Sao Paulo :

The deaths included the pilot, co-pilot and five passengers, all members of the same family, according to a report by the Sao Paulo state fire department disseminated on social media.

The plane had departed from the regional airport of Piracicaba, located 164 km from the city of Sao Paulo.

The crash occurred in a wooded area next to the Sao Paulo State Faculty of Technology, causing a fire, according to local media.

Firefighters were at the site putting out the forest fire, according to the report.

Experts from the Brazilian Air Force were also sent to the site to conduct air traffic control investigations.



