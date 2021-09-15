Malaysia reports 15,669 new Covid-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur :

Some 17 of the new cases are imported and 15,652 are local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 463 more deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 21,587.

About 18,053 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 1,764,576.

Of the remaining 225,277 active cases, 1,242 are being treated in intensive care units and 692 of them need assisted breathing.

The country reported 243,971 doses administered on Tuesday alone, and some 66.3 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 54.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.



