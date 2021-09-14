Turkey logs 27,802 new COVID cases, highest since May 4 -data

Turkey logged 27,802 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest number of daily infections since May 4, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged people to get vaccinated.
Ankara: Turkey also recorded 276 deaths from coronavirus on Tuesday, near record daily levels. The rise in Turkey's daily death toll since mid-July has been among the sharpest among countries in Europe and the Middle East, global data shows.
Turkey reopened schools to in-person education last week and removed most coronavirus measures over the summer. Earlier this month, Ankara began asking for a negative PCR test or proof of vaccination from teachers and also for certain public events.
