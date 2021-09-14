Jill Biden, Prince Harry to host wounded US military veterans

Washington :





The 2021 Warrior Games were scheduled to start this week in Orlando, Florida, “but were canceled to ensure the health and safety of the athletes and their families due to COVID-related concerns,” the statement read. Prince Harry is founder of The Invictus Games, a multi-national sports event for wounded service members and veterans.

The US Department of Defence Warrior Games, first held in 2010, is normally an annual event “that celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran US military Service members,” the Office of the First Lady said in a statement.