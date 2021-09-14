New bill can help Indians get Green Card in US by paying 5,000 USD supplemental fee

Millions of people stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, including a sizable number of Indians, can hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee if a new House bill is passed into law.
Washington: The move, if included in the package and passed into law, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog. Green Card, known officially as Permanent Resident Card, is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted privilege of residing permanently in US. According to the committee print released by the US House of Representatives panel an employment-based immigrant applicant with a priority date that is more than 2 years before can adjust to permanent residence without numerical limits by paying a supplemental fee of US$ 5,000.
Conversations