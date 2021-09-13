Global Covid-19 caseload tops 224.6 mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and vaccination tally stood at 224,608,627, 4,629,995 and 5,677,828,928, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 40,954,252 and 659,942, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,236,921 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (20,999,779), the UK (7,259,752), Russia (7,037,435), France (6,990,662), Turkey (6,658,221), Iran (5,295,786), Argentina (5,224,534), Colombia (4,930,249), Spain (4,907,461), Italy (4,606,413), Indonesia (4,167,511), Germany (4,087,125) and Mexico (3,506,743), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 586,851 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (442,655), Mexico (267,524), Peru (198,728), Russia (189,319), Indonesia (138,889), the UK (134,525), Italy (129,919), Colombia (125,647), France (116,124), Iran (114,311) and Argentina (113,402).