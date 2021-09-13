‘Armed drone’ attack on Iraq airport near US consulate, no casualties

Armed drones attacked Arbil international airport, which lies near the US consulate in this northern Iraq city, Kurdish security forces said in a statement on Saturday.
Erbil: “There are no victims in the attack carried out by two armed drones,” said the statement. The airport, which is also the base for a coalition force of anti-jihadist troops, suffered no damage, according to its director, Ahmed Hochiar. An AFP correspondent heard two loud blasts and saw black smoke rising up into the sky and heard sirens around the US consulate. Attacks of this kind, normally targeting US troops or US interests in Iraq, have become common in recent months.
