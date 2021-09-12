Africa's Covid-19 cases pass 8mn: Africa CDC

Addis Ababa :

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union, said that the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 202,534. Some 7,280,838 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.





South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, the Xinhua news agency reported.





South Africa has recorded the most Covid-19 cases in Africa with 2,848,925 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 899,581 cases as of Saturday morning.





In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.