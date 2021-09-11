Japan’s popular vax minister enters race for next leader

Japan’s popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, announced his candidacy on Friday to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister, highlighting his image as an outspoken reformer with a conservative streak.
Tokyo:
Kono becomes the third candidate to throw his hat in the ring for the leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), when Yoshihide Suga said he would step down.
Kono portrayed himself as a reformer taking on Japan’s stodgy bureaucracy, underscoring his achievements in breaking down barriers during the vaccination rollout and promoting working from home.
