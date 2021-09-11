Trial of 85 suspects who desecrated Hindu temple in Pakistan begins

The trial of 85 suspects, who were involved in an attack on a Ganesh temple in Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan district, began on Friday at an anti-terrorism court.
Islamabad: Several hundred people who were carrying sticks, stones and bricks attacked the temple in Pakistan’s Bhong, which is 590 kms from Lahore, on August 4. The miscreants burnt parts of the temple and damaged the idols inside the temple. They claimed they were protesting against the release of an eight-year-old child belonging to the Hindu community who was arrested for allegedly urinating in a local seminary. They damaged the walls, doors and electric fittings while desecrating the temple. “The trial began today after police submitted a report to the anti-terrorism court,” an official of the Punjab province told PTI.
