Report of gunshot triggered lockdown at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base here went into lockdown for several hours while security officials investigated reports of a shooter on the campus but eventually gave the all-clear early Friday morning.
Other City: Two individuals reported hearing one gunshot at base just east of Dayton just after 9 pm on Thursday, said Col Patrick Miller, Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson AFB. The report initiated series of events leading to lockdown. Over next four hours, officials from 88th Airbase Wing said responders conducted two sweeps of National Air and Space Intelligence Centre, a 3-storey, 850,000-sq foot headquarters for the centre described as Department of Defence’s source for foreign air and space threat analysis.
