Several people shot at in southern Illinois, 3 suspects flee crime spot

Multiple victims were reported shot in southern Illinois late Thursday afternoon and three suspects who crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train remained on the loose, authorities said.

Washington : The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects shot multiple people in East St. Louis, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many, KMOV-TV reported. East St. Louis is about 6 miles east of St Louis, Missouri. The shooting suspects tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a nearby crossing and their vehicle was struck, the station said. Police were searching for the suspects in a wooded area. The shooting happened after 4 pm, Illinois State Police said in a news release.