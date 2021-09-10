Ghani committed treason, ex-officials accuse him of lying

New Delhi :

The former officials stated that Ghani, who allegedly fled Afghanistan with millions of US dollars in cash, has committed national treason and that his "corrupt leadership subdued the country to the Taliban (Islamic Emirate)", Ariana News reported.

Ghani, however, rejected the claims stating that he had fought against corruption during his tenure as president.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ghani called for a neutral organisation to probe the allegations against him.

He reiterated that he left the country to thwart security threats against him and to avoid "bloodshed" in the country.

"Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens," he said.

Meanwhile, a number of political experts called for the launch of an investigation into Ghani.

Roya Rahmani, former Afghan Ambassador to the US, stated: "I am very disappointed with the fact that (former) President Ghani left his path. This was what surprised me, indeed, I had at least better expectations of him; The leadership was corrupt."