India to tour SA for all-format series in Dec-Jan

India will tour South Africa for an all-format series in December-January, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said on Thursday.

Johannesburg : According to the itinerary announced by the CSA, India is set to play three Test matches, as many ODIs and four T20Is during the tour. Two Tests are scheduled in Johannesburg from December 17 to 21 and from January 3 to 7, while second match will be hosted at Centurion between December 26 and 30. The three-match Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship. The Test matches will be followed by three ODIs and four T20Is to be held in Cape Town and Paarl. South Africa’s home season from November 2021 to April 2022 will also feature series against Netherlands and Bangladesh for the men.