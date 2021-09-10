Medical experts urge SL couples to delay pregnancies for at least a year

Amidst 40 deaths and 5,500 Covid-19 infections among expectant mothers, Sri Lankan medical experts have urged couples to delay pregnancies at least by a year.
Colombo: Harsha Atapattu, a gynaecologist attached to a leading government-run maternal hospital, warned that the highly-transmissible Delta variant has posed serious threats to pregnant women and their unborn children. “Getting infected with Covid during the pregnancy is extremely dangerous. It could affect the mother and the baby,” Atapattu said. “Initially we said there was no threat from Covid to pregnant women but due to Delta variant this has changed. We see daily there are new variants emerging,” Atapattu said.
