Smoke detected in Russian service module on space station: Roscosmos

A smoke alarm was activated in a Russian service module on the International Space Station (ISS), the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday, and Russian news agencies reported that cosmonauts had smelled burning plastic.

The RIA news agency quoted Roscosmos as saying all systems were later working properly. Plans for a space walk were still in force, the space agency said. Roscosmos said a smoke detector and an alarm were set off on Zvezda service module, which provides living quarters for crew members on ISS, when batteries were being recharged overnight. RIA, citing audio communications broadcast by US space agency NASA, reported that cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky had seen and smelled smoke and that French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said the smell of burnt plastic had spread from the Russian segment to the US section.