HSS condemns US conference on Hindutva

Condemning an upcoming conference in the US on the concept of Hindutva, the American chapter of a prominent Hindu organisation has said that such events amplify Hinduphobia, encourage Hindu hate, and incite violence against the community in the West and urged the co-sponsors to withdraw their institutional support to such programmes and stop targeting the minorities.
Washington: The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) USA, in a statement on Wednesday, said the so-called conference, titled “Dismantling Global Hindutva”, is organised by Indian political activists, including many Communist party members, and is supported by a few individuals and departments in some American academic institutions.
It not only lacks speakers who are academically qualified to speak on Hindutva, but also excludes those who can provide alternate points of view on the subject. The fact that several universities have publicly disowned their support of the event, and the organisers have been compelled to remove all the university logos from their website shows the deceit used to publicise the event, the organisation said in a rare statement.
“HSS-USA expresses deep concern about the upcoming online event titled Dismantling Global Hindutva . We strongly condemn such events that amplify Hinduphobia, encourage Hindu hate, & incite violence against the minority Hindu population in the West,” it said.
