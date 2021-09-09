Indonesia, Australia appeal to respect rights of women

The foreign minister of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, urged Taliban on Thursday to respect rights of women and not allow Afghanistan to become a breeding ground for extremist activities.
Jakarta: Retno Marsudi made comments after meeting with Australia’s foreign and defense ministers, who are visiting Jakarta to bolster security ties. Marsudi said Indonesia is closely monitoring the situation in Afghanistan and hopes the country will not be used as a breeding and training ground for terrorist organisations that threaten peace and stability. On Tuesday, the Taliban announced an all-male interim government that includes many veterans of their hard-line rule in the 1990s and 20-year battle against US-led forces.
