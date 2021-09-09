Thu, Sep 09, 2021

Quad country leaders to meet in Washington on Sept 24: Report

Published: Sep 09,202105:19 PM

Final arrangements are being made for the leaders of the United States, Australia, Japan, and India to meet in person in Washington on Sept 24, Kyodo News reported on Thursday, citing unnamed US and Japanese sources.

Joe Biden participated in a video summit with Indo-Pacific nation leaders at White House (Reuters)
Washington:
The four countries held their first meeting in March virtually, pledging to work closely on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, climate issues, and security as part of an effort to counter China's growing influence.

Japanese media have reported that outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga was due to attend the meeting and also hold talks with U.S. President Joe Biden. Japan's top government spokesman said earlier on Thursday that no final decision had been made.
