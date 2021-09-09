Well-being of Afghans must remain the focus: Pakiatan FM

Kabul :

While chairing the Foreign Ministers' virtual meeting on the Afghan issue also attended by China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, Qureshi on Wednesday emphasised the importance of proceeding with a realistic approach in view of the changed reality in Afghanistan, reports Xinhua news agency.

A shared approach would help Afghanistan on its path to peace and stability and would result in enhanced economic integration and realization of connectivity projects, he said.

During the meeting, Qureshi drew the attention of the international community to addressing humanitarian crisis and preventing economic meltdown in Afghanistan as the key priorities.

He expressed hope that the meeting would lay strong foundation for a robust regional engagement on the situation in Afghanistan.

The Taliban announced on Tuesday night the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government, with Mullah Hassan Akhund appointed as the acting prime minister.

The Taliban said it had completely captured Panjshir, the last holdout province of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, after the US troops withdrawal last last month.

The last batch of US troops left Afghanistan at mid-night on August 30, one day before the August 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden, ending a 20-year war into the South Asian country.