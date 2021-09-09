UN nuke watchdog: Iran pressing on with uranium enrichment

Vienna :

The International Atomic Energy Agency also told member states in its confidential quarterly report Tuesday that its verification and monitoring activities have been “seriously undermined” since February by Iran’s refusal to let inspectors access IAEA monitoring equipment.





The Vienna-based agency told members that its confidence in properly assessing Iran’s activities - what it called the “continuity of knowledge” - was declining over time and that would continue “unless the situation is immediately rectified by Iran”.





The IAEA said certain monitoring and surveillance equipment cannot be left for more than three months without being serviced.