41 dead, 80 hurt in Indonesian prison fire

Jakarta :

Televised footage showed firefighters battling to extinguish orange flames while black smoke billowed from the compound. Indonesian Red Cross officials evacuated the victims to ambulances and dozens of bodies in orange bags were laid in a room of Tangerang prison on the outskirts of Jakarta.





Most of the 41 killed were drug convicts, including two men from South Africa and Portugal, but a terrorism convict and a murder were also killed, Indonesia’s Justice and Human Rights minister Yasona Laoly told reporters.





He expressed his deep condolences for the family of the victims and pledged to provide the best treatment for injured victims.





“This is a tragedy that concerns all of us,” Laoly said. “We are working closely with all relevant parties to investigate the causes of the fire.” The preliminary probe pointed to a short circuit in one of 19 cells in prison Block C2.