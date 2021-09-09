Taliban govt puts end to ‘anarchy’: China

Beijing :

The Taliban on Tuesday unveiled a hardline interim government led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, with key roles being shared by high-profile members of the insurgent group, including a specially designated global terrorist of the dreaded Haqqani Network as the interior minister. “We pay attention to the formation of the government,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing here, responding to a question on the interim government announced by the Taliban in Kabul.





“This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post war reconstruction,” he said. “We noticed that the Afghan Taliban said that the interim government has formed to restore social and economic order as soon as possible,” he added.