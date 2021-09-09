China may try to sort out issues with Taliban: Biden

Washington :

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was certain China would try to work out an arrangement with the Taliban after the Islamic insurgents seized power in Afghanistan on August 15. Asked if he was worried that China would fund the group, which is sanctioned under US law, Biden told reporters, “China has a real problem with the Taliban. So, they’re going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I’m sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They’re all trying to figure out what do they do now.”



