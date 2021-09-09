Thu, Sep 09, 2021

17 patients die as floods hit hospital in central Mexico, disrupt power

Sep 09,2021

At least 17 patients died after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday.

File Photo for representative purpose only
Mexico City:
At least 17 patients died after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday. The facility in Tula in Hidalgo state was inundated after a river overflowed following heavy rain, the government said on Twitter. 

“In this honourable job there are good, very good, bad and very bad days; today is one of the latter days,” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted. “I am very saddened by the death of 17 hospital patients,” he added. The hospital was flooded in a matter of minutes, and a power cut disrupted oxygen treatment, said Zoe Robledo, general director of Mexican Institute of Social Security.

