17 patients die as floods hit hospital in central Mexico, disrupt power

Mexico City :

At least 17 patients died after floods swept through a hospital in central Mexico, disrupting the power supply and oxygen therapy, authorities said Tuesday. The facility in Tula in Hidalgo state was inundated after a river overflowed following heavy rain, the government said on Twitter.





“In this honourable job there are good, very good, bad and very bad days; today is one of the latter days,” Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador tweeted. “I am very saddened by the death of 17 hospital patients,” he added. The hospital was flooded in a matter of minutes, and a power cut disrupted oxygen treatment, said Zoe Robledo, general director of Mexican Institute of Social Security.



