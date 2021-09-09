Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend BRICS summit via video link

Beijing :

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 13th BRICS summit to be held on Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, China’s Foreign Ministry announced here on Wednesday. Modi will chair the virtual meeting of the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS), the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Tuesday.





India is this year’s chair of the BRICS. The summit will also be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. President Xi will attend via video link the 13th BRICS Summit to be held on Thursday, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson.



