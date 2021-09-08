India among G20 nations pledge to increase vaccine confidence measures

The Health Ministers from G20 countries, including India, have united to pledge global action to improve future health security, increase vaccine confidence and tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in a Health Declaration agreed in Rome.
London:
The G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting in Italy this week is focused on building on strong cooperation and collaboration to end the COVID-19 pandemic and support recovery around the world. The Health Declaration was agreed on Monday. The member nations agreed to work together to enhance timely global access to safe, affordable and effective COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.
