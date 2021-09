An Indian-origin Member of Parliament, who had taken some time off parliamentary work for mental health reasons, said that she is “excited” to be back in the House of Commons from Monday.

Nadia Whittome, born in the UK to a Punjabi father and representing her birthplace of Nottingham, announced on social media that she is making a "good recovery" and "feeling well" to resume her work in time for Parliament being reconvened after its summer recess on Monday.