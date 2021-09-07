Napoleon hat with DNA previews found in HK

Hong Kong :

Described by Bonhams as the “first hat to bear the Emperor’s DNA”, it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on Oct 27.





The hat, one of the iconic bicornes often seen in depictions of Napoleon on the battlefield, had been bought by its present owner at a small German auction house.





“It was purely a chance encounter,” said Simon Cottle, managing director for Bonhams Europe.





The buyer became intrigued when he realised it had inscriptions and other characteristics suggesting it could have belonged to Napoleon, Cottle said, adding that an initial investigation suggested it matched the dimensions and age of Napoleon’s bicornes.





The hat was then tested extensively using various methods, including electronic microscopy.





“Five hairs were discovered when the contents of the hat were examined very closely,” Cottle said. “And two of those hairs were then followed up, and they carried the marker of Napoleon.”