Mom holding 3-month old baby among 4 killed by gunman in Florida

Florida :

A 11-year-old girl who was shot seven times survived.





Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said during a press conference that even after 33-year-old Bryan Riley was arrested Sunday morning, he was so aggressive that he tried to wrestle a gun from police as he lay on his hospital gurney.





Judd said Riley, a former Marine who served as a sharpshooter in both Iraq and Afghan, apparently targeted his victims at random and appeared to be suffering from mental health issues. Judd said Riley’s girlfriend told authorities Riley had repeatedly told her that he could communicate directly with God.