Russia, China, Iran, Turkey called for Taliban govt formation: TV

“We have sent invitations to Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to take part in the [ceremony] of announcing [the composition of the new Afghan] government,” he said.





The TV channel’s interlocutor also noted that the necessary procedures for the announcement of the composition of the new cabinet had been completed by now. He added that the Taliban would create “a regime that will be accepted by the global community and the Afghan people.”





After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan and the beginning of its troop withdrawal, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces. On August 15, Taliban militants swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the country’s capital within a few hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and subsequently fled the country.





War in Afghan over, will announce govt soon: Taliban





Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid on Monday said that the war in Afghanistan is over and an announcement about the formation of the new government will be made in the next few days.

“The war in Afghanistan is over, now we will work together to rebuild this country. A new government will be announced in the next few days,” said Mujahid. Earlier today, the Taliban had announced that Panjshir became the last Afghan province to fall under the control of the Taliban.