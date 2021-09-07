‘Terror could affect Russia, Kashmir’

New Delhi :

The Russian ambassador to India also said that there is not much difference between Russia and India’s position on the overall Afghan situation and noted that Moscow’s approach in according recognition to a Taliban regime would depend on its actions.





Kudashev said that Russia would like to see an inclusive government in Afghanistan that can ensure security, stability and predictability.





The Russian envoy said that there is “ample scope” for cooperation between India and Russia on Afghanistan. “Both India and Russia are concerned about the situation in Afghanistan. We want that the Afghan soil should not be a source of terror for other countries in the region,” Kudashev said.