Tue, Sep 07, 2021

Libya frees Saadi Gaddafi, son of former leader ousted in 2011 uprising

Published: Sep 07,202104:15 AM

Libyan authorities have released Saadi Gaddafi, a son of the former leader Muammar Gaddafi who was ousted and killed during a 2011 uprising, a Libyan official source and a unity government source said on Sunday.

Representative Image ¦ Source : Reuters
Zliten: Saadi Gaddafi fled for Niger during the NATO-backed uprising, but was extradited to Libya in 2014 and has been imprisoned since then in Tripoli. 

He immediately departed on a plane to Istanbul, the official source said. Libya has suffered chaos, division and violence in the decade since the uprising. The Government of National Unity was installed in March as part of a peace push that was also meant to include elections planned for December.
