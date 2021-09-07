German ambassador to China Jan Hecker dies two weeks into job

Germany’s ambassador to China Jan Hecker died suddenly, less than two weeks after taking up his post, the European nation’s foreign office said on Monday.
Beijing: Hecker, 54, a foreign policy adviser to Chancellor Angela Merkel, had presented his credentials at China’s foreign ministry on Aug 24, the embassy in the Chinese capital told Reuters by social media. The cause of death had yet to be confirmed. “It is with deep sadness and dismay that we learned of the sudden death of the German ambassador to China,” Germany’s Federal Foreign Office said on its website.
