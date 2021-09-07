US cash-funded Wuhan virus lab, claims new book by journalist Markson

The US has cash funded the infamous Wuhan lab in China, the place where the SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind COVID pandemic, allegedly leaked, claimed a new book.

Other City : The book titled “What Really Happened in Wuhan: the Cover-Ups, the Conspiracies and the Classified Research” is written by Australian investigative journalist Sharri Markson. The book claims that the controversial research to make diseases more potent was backed by Dr Anthony Fauci, US’ top infectious disease expert, Markson wrote in The Times. Markson asserted that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was creating a database of viruses with the help of Shi Zhengli in a lab with poor safety practices.