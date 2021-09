Efforts to forge Hindu-Muslim unity at Muzaffarnagar farmers’ meet hailed

Lucknow :



1. यूपी के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले में कल हुई किसानों की जबरदस्त महापंचायत में हिन्दू-मुस्लिम साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द के लिए भी प्रयास अति-सराहनीय। इससे निश्चय ही सन 2013 में सपा सरकार में हुए भीषण दंगों के गहरे जख्मों को भरने में थोड़ी मदद मिलेगी किन्तु यह बहुतों को असहज भी करेगी। 1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) September 6, 2021

Describing farmers as pride of country, the former UP chief minister said with slogans of communal harmony raised at the farmers’ meet, “BJP’s political ground made with hatred has started slipping away”.

There were reports that many farmers raised slogans calling for Hindu-Muslim unity at the mahapanchayat on Sunday. “Efforts for Hindu-Muslim communal harmony in Muzaffarnagar district of UP during farmers’ mahapanchayat on Sunday will certainly help a little in healing the deep wounds of the horrific riots that took place during the SP government in 2013. It will also make many uncomfortable,” Mayawati tweeted.