Sri Lankan Navy seize 336 kg heroin, apprehend 7 Pakistanis

The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended a trawler, allegedly involved in drug trafficking, in the high seas off Male, and brought it back to Colombo.

Representative image.
Colombo:
 Seven persons, all Pakistan nationals, were taken in custody, and 336 kg heroin was seized in the operation earlier this week.
 
The trawler, reportedly acting as a multi-day fishing trawler, was transporting drug consignments to other boats, and investigations are still in progress. 
 
No weapons were recovered so far.
 
The stock of heroin weighing 336 kg with a street value of around Rs 3.1 billion was detected by the Sri Lanka Navy was found in this operation.
 
A seven-member crew were found to be Pakistan nationals with a multi-day fishing vessel used to transport the heroin from a foreign port.
 
The operation was the culmination of a stringent three weeks of surveillance and information sharing between the Navy and intelligence agencies.
