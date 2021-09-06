Sri Lankan Navy seize 336 kg heroin, apprehend 7 Pakistanis

Colombo :

Seven persons, all Pakistan nationals, were taken in custody, and 336 kg heroin was seized in the operation earlier this week.

The trawler, reportedly acting as a multi-day fishing trawler, was transporting drug consignments to other boats, and investigations are still in progress.

No weapons were recovered so far.

The stock of heroin weighing 336 kg with a street value of around Rs 3.1 billion was detected by the Sri Lanka Navy was found in this operation.

A seven-member crew were found to be Pakistan nationals with a multi-day fishing vessel used to transport the heroin from a foreign port.

The operation was the culmination of a stringent three weeks of surveillance and information sharing between the Navy and intelligence agencies.

