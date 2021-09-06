Mon, Sep 06, 2021

China renews yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions

Published: Sep 06,202105:05 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

China’s National Meteorological Centre on Sunday renewed its yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

Image source: IANS
Image source: IANS
Beijing:
From 8 am Sunday to 8 am Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei, Beijing and Inner Mongolia, with up to 150 mm of rainfall in certain areas of the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the centre.

The centre has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations