China renews yellow alert for rainstorms in multiple regions

Beijing :

From 8 am Sunday to 8 am Monday, downpours are expected in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei, Beijing and Inner Mongolia, with up to 150 mm of rainfall in certain areas of the southwestern province of Sichuan.





Some of these regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, said the centre.





The centre has advised local authorities to take appropriate measures to prepare for rainstorms.