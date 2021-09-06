Prince Charles’ ex-aide steps down as charity boss amid probe: Report

A former aide to Prince Charles has temporarily stepped down from his role heading a charity founded by the British heir after newspaper revelations about his links to a Saudi businessman.
London:
The Prince’s Foundation said chief executive Michael Fawcett had agreed to suspend his duties pending an internal investigation into the allegations by The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday.
Fawcett, a former valet to Charles who is said to remain close to Queen Elizabeth II’s heir, is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.
Charles’ foundation helps jobless people get back into work.
Conversations