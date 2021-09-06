Suicide bomber blows himself up in Pakistan: 3 killed, 20 injured

Karachi :

The outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, Dawn newspaper reported. The explosion took place near a checkpost of the Frontier Corps (FC) on the Quetta-Mastung highway, Deputy Inspector General of Quetta police Azhar Akram said.





Eighteen of the injured were security officials while two were bystanders, the officer said, adding that the number of casualties could rise.





The blast was a “suicide attack” and was carried out near the Sona Khan checkpost.