Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in November

The fourth annual 2+2 dialogue between India and the US would be held in November this year in Washington, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.
Washington:
Shringla, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Wednesday following his successful trip to New York, said, “We used this opportunity to have the 2+2 inter-sessional meeting at the joint secretary level. “We’re looking at the 2+2 which will happen in November. The exact dates are not yet worked out,” Shringla told a group of Indian reporters on Friday at the conclusion of his visit.
Conversations