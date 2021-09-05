Sun, Sep 05, 2021

Indo-US 2+2 dialogue in November

Published: Sep 05,202101:53 AM

The fourth annual 2+2 dialogue between India and the US would be held in November this year in Washington, according to Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Credit: PTI)
Washington:
Shringla, who arrived here on a three-day visit on Wednesday following his successful trip to New York, said, “We used this opportunity to have the 2+2 inter-sessional meeting at the joint secretary level. “We’re looking at the 2+2 which will happen in November. The exact dates are not yet worked out,” Shringla told a group of Indian reporters on Friday at the conclusion of his visit.
