‘Have right to raise voice for Muslims in Kashmir’

Islamabad :

Though it does not have a policy of conducting “armed operations” against any country.Suhail Shaheen, Taliban spokesman for its political office in Doha, in an exclusive interview to BBC said, “We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens and they are entitled to equal rights under your law.” As Muslims, it was the group’s right to speak out for Muslims living in Kashmir and any other country, Shaheen said while speaking from Doha.