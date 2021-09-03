Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Biden approves New Jersey emergency declaration after heavy rain, flooding

Published: Sep 03,2021

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four northeastern states including New York as hurricane remnants unleashed torrential rains.

File photo: US President Joe Biden
Washington:
U.S. President Joe Biden declared that an emergency exists in the state of New Jersey and ordered federal assistance to supplement local response efforts due to conditions resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"The President's action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts", the White House said in a statement late on Thursday.

Flash flooding killed at least 44 people in four Northeastern states, including New Jersey, as remnants of Hurricane Ida unleashed torrential rains.

