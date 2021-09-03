Taliban to announce new govt in 3 days

Kabul :

“Consultations are almost finalised on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet,” Mufti Inamullah Samangani, a senior official in the Taliban’s information and culture commission, said on Wednesday.





He said the group is all set to announce the formation of the new government in Kabul in the next three days. In the new set-up, 60-year-old Mullah Akhundzada will be the Supreme Leader of the Taliban government, which will follow the pattern of the Iranian leadership. Samangani said that under the new governmental set-up, governors will control the provinces, while the district governors will be in-charge of their respective districts. The Taliban has already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts. Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy leader of the Taliban political office in Doha, told media channels that women and members from all tribes in Afghanistan will be part of the new set-up.