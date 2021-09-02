Afghan withdrawal best decision: Biden

Washington :

In his address to the nation from the White House , Biden said there was no reason to continue in a war that was no longer in the service of the “vital national interest” of the American people. “My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over,” Biden said.





“I give you my word: With all of my heart, I believe this is the right decision, a wise decision, and the best decision for America,” he said. Biden’s address to the nation came just 11 days before the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.





Biden said the real choice in Afghanistan was “between leaving and escalating.” “I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit,” he said. “We succeeded in what we set out to do in Afghanistan over a decade ago. And we stayed for another decade. It was time to end this war,” he said.