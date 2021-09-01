3 dead as Brazil bank robbers strap hostages to getaway cars

A police officer stands guard in an empty street after a bank robbery in Brazil (Image credit: AFP)

Sao Paulo :

Heavily armed gangsters strapped hostages to their getaway cars after robbing two banks in Brazil, in a rampage that left three people dead, police and reports said on Monday.





Using explosives, drones and heavy weapons, the assailants took over downtown streets in the south-eastern city of Aracatuba. After robbing two banks, they made their escape by strapping hostages to the roofs and hoods of moving cars.





Two civilians and one of the bank robbers were killed during the assault, which left at least six injured, according to police.





The assailants placed explosives in different parts of the city and surrounded some police stations to delay the arrival of reinforcements.





They wore “bulletproof vests, rifles and helmets,” and looked like soldiers, a witness who asked not to be identified told Globo TV.