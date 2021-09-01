Pakistan hands over 2 Indians jailed for 8 yrs at Wagah Border

Lahore :

Two Indian nationals, who were in a Pakistani jail for eight years for “illegal border crossing”, have been handed over to the Border Security Force personnel at the Wagah Border, a government official said on Tuesday.





The official told PTI that in 2013, the Indian nationals - Sharma Rajput and Ram Buhadar - entered Pakistan’s territory at the Line of Control (LoC) from Kashmir and were arrested by the Pakistan Rangers.





Later, it appeared that they were mentally challenged, he said, adding that they had apparently crossed the border inadvertently.





“Their pictures and other credentials were shared with India and finally after admitting them as its citizens, the Rangers handed them over to the BSF on Monday,” stated an official.