Qatar emerges as key player in Afghanistan after US pullout

Dubai :

Qatar played an outsized role in US efforts to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan.





Now the tiny Gulf Arab state is being asked to help shape what is next for Afghanistan because of its ties with both Washington and the Taliban, who are in charge in Kabul.





Qatar will be among global heavyweights on Monday when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts a virtual meeting to discuss a coordinated approach for the days ahead, as the US completes its withdrawal from Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country.