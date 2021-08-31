North Korea nuke reactor has resumed: UN

Seoul :

Nuclear-armed North Korea appears to have restarted its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in a “deeply troubling” development, the UN atomic agency has said, a possible sign Pyongyang is expanding its banned weapons program.





The development of the 5-megawatt reactor in Yongbyon -- North Korea’s main nuclear complex -- comes with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a standstill.





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to dismantle part of the Yongbyon complex at a second summit with then US President Donald Trump but not other sites, in exchange for sanctions relief, and his offer was rejected.





North Korea is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.